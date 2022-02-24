Marvell Technology (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

