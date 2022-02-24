Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.56% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.65.

MRVL stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.77. 766,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,081,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of -127.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock worth $36,831,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

