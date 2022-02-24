Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

MRVL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. 383,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,081,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

