MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.56.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,125. MasTec has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
