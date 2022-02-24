MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,125. MasTec has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MasTec by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

