MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 265,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MasTec by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in MasTec by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

