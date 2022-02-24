MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.
Shares of MasTec stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.02.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.56.
MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
