MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Shares of MTZ traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,125. MasTec has a 1-year low of $82.08 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,481,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,876,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after buying an additional 230,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.