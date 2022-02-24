Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,472 shares of company stock worth $268,782,448. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.08. 97,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300,320. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

