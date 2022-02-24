Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $43.74 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.