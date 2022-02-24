Materialise (MTLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Materialise to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20. Materialise has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

