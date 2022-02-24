Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.06

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 1777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $6,397,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the period. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

