Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.06

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 1777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
MTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.
Materialise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
