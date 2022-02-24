Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Shares of MAT opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

