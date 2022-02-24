Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $807.98

Shares of Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 807.98 ($10.99) and traded as low as GBX 801.40 ($10.90). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 810 ($11.02), with a volume of 19,897 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.79) to GBX 969 ($13.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.79) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.19) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 825.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 807.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £412.24 million and a PE ratio of -4,050.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.00%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.88), for a total transaction of £1,486,048 ($2,021,009.11).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

