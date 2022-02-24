Maxar Technologies Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after buying an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after buying an additional 666,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2,493.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 570,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,197,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,880,000 after purchasing an additional 484,325 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

