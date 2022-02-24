Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.04 and last traded at C$34.04. 108,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 111,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41.

About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

