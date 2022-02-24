Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading 9.3% Higher

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.04 and last traded at C$34.04. 108,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 111,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.14.
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.41.
About Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR)
Featured Stories
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.