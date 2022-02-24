Maxcoin Reaches Market Cap of $426,989.48 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $426,989.48 and approximately $522.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,228.56 or 0.99846192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00064841 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00228593 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00135844 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00278430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.