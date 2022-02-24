Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Maximus worth $27,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 13.4% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $74.52 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

