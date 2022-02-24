Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.56

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 101582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MZDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

