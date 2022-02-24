MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.91

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.91 and traded as high as C$18.70. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 61,088 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 403.80. The company has a market cap of C$550.06 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

