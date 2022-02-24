McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.70

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.59), with a volume of 139210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £75.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.77.

Get McBride alerts:

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.