McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.70

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.59), with a volume of 139210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.63).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £75.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.77.
McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)
Read More
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.