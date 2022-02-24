McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.96

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 321171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The stock has a market cap of C$445.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

