McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.96

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 321171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
The stock has a market cap of C$445.41 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.99.
McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)
Recommended Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.