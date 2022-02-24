McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Trading 9.9% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $79.15 and last traded at $78.54. Approximately 4,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 79,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 31.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,814,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 435,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,182,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

