McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.550-$23.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,677. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $282.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.93 and its 200 day moving average is $226.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 740,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

