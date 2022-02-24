Mdex Market Cap Reaches $186.74 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $186.74 million and $11.41 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06754162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,807.69 or 0.99881425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047795 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 858,556,138 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

