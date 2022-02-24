Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 98,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.52. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.