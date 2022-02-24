Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target Increased to €7.65 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.65 ($8.69) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GETVF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.30) to €2.70 ($3.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF remained flat at $$4.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

