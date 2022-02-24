Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain.

