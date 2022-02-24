Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.18. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$10.01, with a volume of 45,707 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a market cap of C$311.37 million and a PE ratio of 112.47.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

