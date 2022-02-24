Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

