MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Hits $142,477.49

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $142,477.49 and $1,946.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.19 or 0.06807824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,591.21 or 0.99811147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048403 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

