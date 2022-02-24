MEG Energy (MEG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

MEG opened at C$15.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$16.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.70.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

