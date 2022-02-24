megaBONK Price Reaches $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $80,138.56 and $5,826.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00034542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00107552 BTC.

About megaBONK

MBONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

