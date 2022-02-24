Megacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $169,770.38 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.00269183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001193 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,865,413 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

