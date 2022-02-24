Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.67

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 13505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of research firms have commented on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

In related news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

