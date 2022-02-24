MercadoLibre, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for MercadoLibre in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

MELI stock opened at $920.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,435.94. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $873.40 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 578.98 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,903,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

