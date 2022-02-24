Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.
NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
