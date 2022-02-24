Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

