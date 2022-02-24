Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.410-$2.560 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

