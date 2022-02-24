Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.69

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 2825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $511.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.16.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

