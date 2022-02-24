Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded by Erste Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $198.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $540.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $198.05 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.