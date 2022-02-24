MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 3649592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.
About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)
