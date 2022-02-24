MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.18

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 3649592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

Get MetalNRG alerts:

About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.