Meter Governance Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00003463 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $3.97 million and $511,154.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003658 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

