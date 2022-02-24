Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.200 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MEI stock opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1,937.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

