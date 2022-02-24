Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 135

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.12) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 90.84 ($1.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.43. Metro Bank has a one year low of GBX 82.75 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 147.80 ($2.01). The company has a market cap of £156.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.