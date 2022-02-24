Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Barclays

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

MBNKF remained flat at $$1.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Metro Bank has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.11.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

