Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.44

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.44 and traded as high as C$66.89. Metro shares last traded at C$66.37, with a volume of 426,543 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on MRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.99 billion and a PE ratio of 19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

