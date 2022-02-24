Metronome Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and $33,757.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 46.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.33 or 0.06709945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,592.78 or 1.00122445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048615 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,859,606 coins and its circulating supply is 13,715,032 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

