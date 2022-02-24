Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,745,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 195,225 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in VICI Properties by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 272,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 131,039 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,968,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in VICI Properties by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,328 shares during the last quarter.

VICI opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The company had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

