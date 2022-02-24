Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

