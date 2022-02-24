Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

