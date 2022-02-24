Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,975,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,415,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $13,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.28 on Thursday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

