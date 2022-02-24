Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.77. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $95.79 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.